Virgin Atlantic unveils wider Caribbean return

Virgin Atlantic has announced a significant expansion to its Caribbean portfolio.

For the first time, the carrier will fly to the idyllic island of Barbados from Edinburgh Airport, providing Scotland’s only direct gateway to the Caribbean.

The new route marks the first time Virgin Atlantic has flown international flights from the Scottish capital in its 37-year history.

The airline is returning to the beautiful island of St Lucia, flying from London Heathrow, while there will be new services from Manchester to vibrant Montego Bay, Jamaica.

As travel restrictions begin to ease, the new services aim to respond to the pent-up demand from consumers looking to head off on a relaxing holiday to a sunny Caribbean destination.

The routes will complement Virgin Atlantic’s recently announced Heathrow to Bahamas service, which launches on November 19th and the launch of Europe’s only service direct to the gorgeous St Vincent and the Grenadines on October 13th.

Juha Jarvinen, chief commercial officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented: “The Caribbean is such an important destination for us and for our customers and we couldn’t be more excited to announce our new routes, as we continue to grow our ever-expanding portfolio.

“We know customers are keen to get away on their next adventure after a challenging year and these Caribbean destinations offer the perfect escape for those travellers looking to either simply relax or explore a new corner of the world.

“For customers based around the UK, we are also thrilled to be able to offer additional routes from both Edinburgh and Manchester.

“Commencing international flights from Edinburgh marks an exciting new chapter and I know our teams can’t wait to show Edinburgh the famous Virgin Atlantic spirit and flair.”