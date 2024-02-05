Virgin Atlantic and China Eastern launch partnership

Virgin Atlantic and China Eastern are delighted to announce a new codeshare agreement, strengthening vital business and leisure connections to East Asia and providing greater access to more destinations throughout China.

The first phase of the agreement will allow customers booking through Virgin Atlantic to connect seamlessly from the airline’s Heathrow to Shanghai services to other destinations in China on one ticket, including Chengdu, Changsha, Qingdao, Shenzhen and Xi’an. Flights are on sale now for these destinations.

China Eastern customers will also, subject to government approval, soon have the opportunity to connect via Heathrow onto Caribbean and African destinations, including Jamaica, Nassau, Lagos, Cape Town and Johannesburg.

China Eastern is a fellow member of the SkyTeam alliance, which Virgin Atlantic joined last year. Since November, the two airlines have been conveniently co-located at Shanghai Pudong Terminal One. Here, Virgin Atlantic Flying Club Gold and Silver members and China Eastern Miles members can take advantage of SkyPriority services, including priority check in, boarding and extra baggage.

The expanded codeshare also allows Flying Club members to reach their rewards faster, with opportunities to earn Virgin Points and Tier Points on every codeshare flight with China Eastern. The option to spend Virgin Points is expected to follow shortly.

Virgin Atlantic resumed its services to Shanghai on 1 May 2023, following the global pandemic. China remains one of the most important trading partners to the UK and as the country’s largest city, Shanghai is a world renowned commercial and financial hub.

Juha Jarvinen, Chief Commercial Officer at Virgin Atlantic, commented,

“China and East Asia is an incredibly important region for Virgin Atlantic and we were delighted to welcome back our Heathrow to Shanghai service last year, providing vital links to one of the UK’s largest trading partners, for both passenger and cargo services.

“Our new codeshare with China Eastern, a fellow SkyTeam partner, will serve continued demand for travel to the region and strengthens our commitment to China and East Asia. We know these agreements bring plenty of benefits to our customers, from increased network scope to China and beyond, to reciprocal loyalty rewards for our Flying Club members.”