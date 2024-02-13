JAMAICA CELEBRATES VIRGIN ATLANTIC’S NONSTOP HEATHROW FLIGHT EXPANSION

Jamaica proudly celebrates the news of Virgin Atlantic’s increased flight frequency to the island. Commencing 31st March 2024, the airline will be expanding their flight offering from London Heathrow to Montego Bay, Jamaica, from five to seven times per week, all year round, with the low season addition of a Saturday and Sunday operation.

Hon. Edmund Bartlett, Jamaica’s Minister of Tourism, commended the move, stating, “We are delighted with Virgin Atlantic’s decision to increase its direct flights to Montego Bay. This expansion not only aligns with the growing demand for travel to Jamaica but also underscores the confidence in our destination as the most visited Caribbean Island from the UK”.

The added frequency will be operated on the advanced B787 aircraft, ensuring a comfortable and efficient travel experience for passengers. Departing London Heathrow at 08:00, the nonstop flights are scheduled to arrive at Montego Bay (MBJ) by midday, providing a seamless and convenient journey for travellers.

With this increased frequency, Virgin Atlantic will now offer daily service between London and Montego Bay, adding an extra 258 seats twice weekly. The extended schedule aims to cater to the diverse needs of visitors seeking direct access to Jamaica’s breathtaking landscapes, vibrant culture, and warm hospitality.

“The additional nonstop flights from London to Montego Bay are a testament to the enduring appeal of Jamaica as a premier holiday destination. We look forward to welcoming more tourists to experience the rich cultural tapestry and natural wonders that our island has to offer,” Donovan White, Jamaica’s Director of Tourism added.

ADVERTISEMENT

The utilisation of the Boeing 787 Dreamliner for this route further emphasises Virgin Atlantic’s commitment to enhancing the travel experience. Known for its fuel efficiency and cutting-edge amenities, the Dreamliner ensures a comfortable and environmentally conscious journey.

For travellers seeking an unforgettable Caribbean getaway, the increased flights from Virgin Atlantic provide enhanced options and flexibility. The Jamaica Tourist Board celebrates this development, recognising its positive impact on the island’s tourism sector.