Denia Marriott La Sella Golf Resort reopens in Spain

Marriott Hotels has welcomed Denia Marriott La Sella Golf Resort & Spa back to the portfolio after a full renovation.

Sitting within the famed La Sella Golf Course, on the Spanish Costa Blanca, the resort bolsters the company’s global portfolio of golf-focused retreats.

Nestled between the lush landscape of Montgo Natural Park and the Mediterranean Sea, Denia Marriott La Sella complete with extensive meeting space is just ten minutes’ drive from the charming coastal coves of Jávea and can be reached easily from either Alicante or Valencia international airports.

ADVERTISEMENT

While ideally positioned for both budding and professional golfers to raise their game, the property is just as much a haven for foodies; a mere ten-minute drive from Denia, a UNESCO-stamped Gastronomy City in Spain.

“Marriott Hotels constantly seeks ways to help our guests be at their best and Denia Marriott La Sella Golf & Spa offers an enriching experience with its fantastic golf and spa facilities complemented by the coastal charm and local gastronomy in Denia,” said John Licence, vice president, premium and select brands, Europe, at Marriott International.

Inspired by the nature of the spectacular landscape it sits within, the resort’s interiors are designed to offset the hazy, Mediterranean light and surrounding gardens.

Its 186 guest rooms are designed with natural tones in soft shades of white and grey and accented by touches of modernist furniture, with the latest in efficient technology to facilitate the needs of the modern traveller.

The stylish, open-facing public areas offer a relaxed vibe, with contemporary furniture and a fresh colour scheme.