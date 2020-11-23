Vastolo to lead Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som

Daniele Vastolo has been appointed general manger of the upcoming Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som in Qatar.

With over two decades experience in the hospitality industry, he has brought his dedication and passion for sustainable health and wellness to the pre-opening team.

Zulal Wellness Resort is the first management undertaking by wellness resort brand Chiva-Som, whose flagship in Hua Hin, Thailand has won global acclaim since its inception 25 years ago.

Vastolo joins the Zulal Wellness Resort pre-opening team from his role as general manager of the Kempinski Summerland Hotel in Beirut.

Prior to his time in Lebanon, he spent six years as group director of Nikki Beach Resort in Greece and Turkey, before stepping into the Middle East with the pre-opening of Nikki Beach in Dubai.

Chairman of Chiva-Som, Krip Rojanastien, said: “We are delighted to have Daniele Vastolo as general manager of Zulal Wellness Resort.

“With his personal passion for sustainable wellness and extensive experience in the hospitality industry, we are confident he will spearhead the pre-opening team to launch Zulal to the world next year.

“We are very excited and proud to have developed a new offering with Zulal, which is the first in the world to showcase traditional Arabic and Islamic medicine, while retaining the inimitable Chiva-Som DNA.

“The ability to serve families in particular offers guests great flexibility, and we hope it will inspire wellness for a new generation.”

