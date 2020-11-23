British Airways launches Christmas selloff

For the first time in its history, British Airways has decided to unlock the doors to its warehouse this Christmas to give customers and aviation fans the unique opportunity to get their hands on items from aircraft which have circled the globe hundreds of times.

Although an at-home experience is no match for the real thing, customers and collectors can order bespoke British Airways inflight dining items such as William Edwards plates, soup bowls, cups, saucers and even a butter dish for reasonable prices.

The carrier hopes the objects will allow guests to create an authentic first-class flying experience at home over the festive period.

Those who want to take it a step further can pick up bread baskets, hot towels (which naturally arrive cold), hot towel plates, champagne flutes, coasters and even the Club World casserole dish.

After they have dined in style, customers can relax in slippers and a day blanket which are also on sale, as they settle down to watch their favourite film or TV show on their television.

ADVERTISEMENT

And for anybody looking for the ultimate Christmas gift, for a limited time there is the opportunity to purchase a piece of history with items such as aircraft trolleys and canisters taken from the Boeing 747, which British Airways has now fully retired.

Carolina Martinoli, British Airways director of brand and customer experience, said: “This is an incredible one-off opportunity for people to bring the magic of flying with British Airways in to their own homes.

“We know that these special items will fly, and we are delighted to be able to offer them in time for Christmas to give people the opportunity to make it memorable during a difficult year.”

Items will be available to purchase here from today.

Since the start of the pandemic, British Airways has been donating thousands of items including washbags, socks, snacks and blankets to more than 90 community projects, NHS hospitals, care homes and food banks across the UK to support the Covid-19 response.