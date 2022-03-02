Chiva-Som to open new Qatar location this month

Chiva-Som has will welcome the official opening of Zulal Wellness Resort by Chiva-Som later this month.

Set to become the largest wellness destination in Qatar, it will open on March 29th.

The resort offers Zulal Serenity, which is dedicated to adult guests, together with Zulal Discovery, which invites families to connect and embark on a wellness journey together.

The resort is managed by Chiva-Som, a globally acclaimed pioneer in wellness and lifestyle transformation with 26 years’ experience honed at its flagship resort in Hua Hin, Thailand.

Zulal, the first full-immersion wellness resort in Qatar, and the largest in the Middle East, has been brought to life by developers, Msheireb Properties.

Traditional Arabic and Islamic medicine are derived from the Canon of Medicine written by physician-philosopher Ibn Sina (also known as Avicenna), in 1025.

In its contemporary form, the teaching is distilled from over a millennium of “evidence-based” wellness practices into a range of treatments and programmes aimed at supporting health in the 21st century.

Zulal Serenity is the adults-only area of the resort for guests aged 16 and above, with 60 rooms and suites offering a calming backdrop to individual journeys of wellness.

Zulal Discovery caters to guests seeking family experiences and to make wellness an integral part of the family bond, with programmes customised for multi-generations and specific age groups.

Krip Rojanastien, chief executive of Chiva-Som, said: “We are delighted to partner with Msheireb Properties in managing this ground-breaking new resort in Qatar.

“At Chiva-Som, we believe in a holistic approach to wellness, drawing on the indigenous traditions of each destination.

“Zulal Wellness Resort continues our journey of pioneering and sustainable development, bringing a contemporary take on ancient wellness practices and incorporating them into the over 400 wellness treatments we offer at the resort for complete wellbeing and life transformation.”