Qatar Tourism provides a truly glorious race week at Qatar Goodwood Festival in Sussex





Qatar Tourism were honoured to be part of the Qatar Goodwood Festival in Sussex this week. QT’s Deputy Chairman Mr Saad Al Kharji was in attendance. His Excellency connected with our UK travel partners who were hosted by Qatar Tourism and presented to the winner of The King George Qatar Stakes - Highfield Princess.

Qatar Tourism’s Deputy Chairman His Excellency Mr Saad Ali Al Kharji at Qatar Goodwood race festival this week met with the all female amateur jockeys riding for the charity Magnolia Cup including Qatar’s very own Ms Khadija Al Bastaki as well as presenting to the winner of the King George Qatar Stakes - Highfield Princess trained by John Quinn and rider jockey Jason Hart.

This renowned charity event sees riders who are the leading women of business, sport, fashion and media, take part in one of the most exciting horseracing events in the world.

Each year riders are selected to take part from all walks of life, none are professional jockeys - but their resilience and determination has helped change the perceptions of women in sport.

Twelve inspirational women race down Goodwood Racecourse’s home straight in a flash of vibrant colour with their beautiful, bespoke silks

In 2022 a phenomenal new fundraising milestone was reached when over £317,000 was raised for UK charity The Brilliant Breakfast.

Celebrating our 2023 riders

Caroline Miller - 72-year-old, racing enthusiast and supporter of rehoming of racehorses

Dr. Laura Toogood – Digital expert, businesswoman, media commentator and author

Eliza McCalmont – Work rider for George Scott

Katie Dorsett – Sports Rehabilitation Therapist

Lyn Comerford – Director of Strategy and Operation at Markel

Khadija Al-Bastaki - Qatari Rider

Milica Dušanović – Civil Servant and Naval Reserve Officer

Olivia Kennedy – Owner of cleaning business, single mother and member of Cool Ridings

Roya Nikkhah – Royal Editor for The Sunday Times, journalist and broadcaster

Saffron Oliver – E-commerce Development at Castle Vending

Annabelle Hadden-Wight - Work rider and Secretary for Jack Jones Racing

Elizabeth Prosser - Social Media and Advertising Executive for EBN