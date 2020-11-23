Emirates launches new insurance to passengers

Emirates customers can now plan their travels as the airline unveils the latest industry-first initiative to provide expanded, multi-risk travel cover on top of its current Covid-19 cover.

Provided by Emirates at no additional cost to its customers, and provided by AIG Travel, this cover is the first of its kind in the airline and travel insurance industry.

It is designed to provide all Emirates passengers a truly unique offer for stress-free and hassle-free travel.

This new multi-risk travel insurance and Covid-19 cover will automatically apply to all Emirates tickets purchased from December 1st, and extends to Emirates codeshare flights operated by partner airlines, as long as the ticket number starts with 176.

Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Emirates chief executive, said: “Emirates was the first airline to offer complimentary global Covid-19 cover for travellers back in July, and the response from our customers has been tremendously encouraging.

“We have not rested on our laurels and instead continued to look at how we can offer our customers an even better proposition.

“We are very pleased to be able to now provide this new multi-risk travel insurance and Covid-19 cover, which is another industry first, to all our customers.”

He added: “We see a strong appetite for travel around the world, especially heading into the winter holidays as people seek warmer climates and family destinations like Dubai.

“By launching this new multi-risk travel insurance and Covid-19 cover, we aim to give our customers even more confidence in making their travel plans this winter and moving into 2021.”

Emirates customers will be covered when they fly to any destination, in any class of travel.

UK Flights

Also today, Emirates said it had seen UK passenger bookings to Dubai more than double since the announcement of a new UK-UAE travel corridor.

With further consumer confidence returning following the recent vaccine news, the airline has also seen booking increases of more than 50 per cent week-on-week for Cape Town, Durban and Bangkok, with the Maldives seeing greater demand too.

In response to the uptick in demand, Emirates will introduce 15 additional weekly flights to the UK – bringing the total number of weekly flights to 52 in December.

Under the air travel corridor between UK and UAE, travellers entering the UK from the UAE will no longer be required to quarantine for 14-days upon return.