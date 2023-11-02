Uzbekistan Airways Launches Nonstop Flights from Munich to Tashkent

Munich Airport welcomes a new flight connection: From now on, Uzbekistan Airways will be offering two weekly nonstop flights from Munich to the Uzbek capital Tashkent. Every Friday and Sunday, flights from Tashkent arrive in Munich at 9:20 a.m., and return to Uzbekistan at 10:45 a.m. The flights are operated by a modern Airbus A320neo.

The new service is likely to be of interest to both business travelers and tourists: The country is most famous for its mosques and mausoleums along the Silk Road. Its colorful cities, such as Samarkand and Bukhara, are also attractive. In addition, Uzbekistan Airways offers a regional network with connecting flights that allow passengers to discover other destinations along the ancient Silk Road.