Over 5,000 Middle East visitors flock to Frankfurt for Ambiente

More than 5,000 businessmen and women from the Middle East, including 1,000 from the UAE, are set to head to Frankfurt for Ambiente – the world’s largest product sourcing event for the hospitality and retail sectors – amid continued growth in the region’s tourism sector.

Ambiente, taking place 26-30 January 2024, is anticipated to welcome 60 per cent more regional visitors than pre-pandemic, underscoring the Middle East’s sustained demand for products, design and fit out for hotels, restaurants, resorts, shops and workspaces.

The UAE is Ambiente’s biggest Middle East source market, followed by Saudi Arabia, Egypt, Lebanon and Kuwait. The event will host 170 participating nations, more 4,500 exhibitors and over 150,000 visitors – including investors, designers, procurement specialists and entrepreneurs – in total.

Exhibitors from the region include RAK Ceramics, the world’s largest ceramics brand; interiors and dining experience creators BelVida Home; and tabletop glassware manufacturer EMID IGT LLC.

ADVERTISEMENT

Speaking in Dubai, Philipp Ferger, Vice President Consumer Goods Fair Messe Frankfurt Exhibition, said: “Ambiente proudly operates as the world’s biggest event of its kind, with the 2024 edition set to surpass all previous editions in terms of visitors, floor space, products and features. The Middle East’s expanding presence at Ambiente underscores the region’s growing demand for the very latest in design, innovation and products for existing and upcoming projects, as well as an increasing appetite to join world-leading suppliers and industry peers for discussion, networking and idea-sharing.”

Julia Uherek, Vice President Consumer Goods Fair Messe Frankfurt Exhibition, added:

“As Ambiente gears up to shape the future of the HORECA sector, we look forward to welcoming our Middle East visitors for five days of dealmaking, debate and learning.

Ambiente will feature a special focus on ESG, with an entire section dedicated to sustainable sourcing, eco-friendly design, recycling initiatives and the latest green trends through Ambiente’s Ethical Style programme, where participants can showcase sustainable products, materials and ideas.

The show also boasts an impressive speaker line up, five academies and some of the world’s most famous designers, including Elena Salmistraro, the Ambiente Designer 2024.

Ambiente is operated by Messe Frankfurt, which is headquartered in Germany. Its Dubai-based Middle East business operates a growing number of high-profile trade fairs in the region, including Beautyworld, Paperworld, Automechanika and Intersec.