US Virgin Islands to welcome new JetBlue connection

The United States Virgin Islands will welcome new flights from the New York tri-state area this summer.

JetBlue Airways will launch a new route between Newark Liberty International Airport (EWR) and Cyril King Airport (STT) on St. Thomas on July 1st.

Flights go on sale tomorrow.

According to the airline, the new service is a result of a new north-east Alliance with American Airlines, which will see JetBlue add more than a dozen new markets in greater New York City with new destinations offered from both LaGuardia Airport (LGA) and EWR.

The routes, which include Newark to St. Thomas, help to strengthen JetBlue’s position as a dominant airline player in the New York market.

JetBlue and American Airlines recently announced the launch of the first phase of their new alliance, aimed at bringing customers more competitive choices in New York and Boston.

The two airlines are introducing 33 new routes as part of the initial phase.

“The north-east United States market is critically important to our tourism sector and our Virgin Islands communities in the Diaspora,” said Joseph Boschulte, commissioner of tourism for the United States Virgin Islands, who welcomed the new flights ahead of an expected busy summer travel season.

The commissioner affirmed demand for the United States Virgin Islands continues to be strong as airlines introduce new service and increase their flight frequency.

Today, Frontier Airlines launched new service between Orlando and St. Thomas, and will start Miami-St. Thomas flights next month.