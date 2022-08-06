JetBlue lauches Boston to London service

JetBlue has announced it has officially launched service from Boston’s Logan International Airport (BOS) to London’s Gatwick Airport (LGW). JetBlue’s daily nonstop service is part of the airline’s focus city strategy and its long-term transatlantic growth plans. London was the largest nonstop market not currently served by JetBlue from Boston and is among the most requested destinations from the airline’s large Boston customer base.

Last year, JetBlue launched its first-ever transatlantic service from New York-JFK to both Heathrow and Gatwick, London’s largest and busiest airports. The carrier plans to grow its transatlantic presence this year with new service from Boston Logan to London’s Heathrow Airport, launching September 20, 2022, and an additional Gatwick departure from New York starting October 29, 2022. Between JetBlue’s New York and Boston focus cities, the airline will offer five daily flights between the U.S. and the U.K. by October.

“Our London service from New York has been an incredible success and we are thrilled to finally bring this highly anticipated service to our Boston customers, a route that has long suffered from high fares by legacy carriers,” said Robin Hayes, chief executive officer, JetBlue. “As Boston’s largest carrier, adding this nonstop service to Gatwick will only make us more relevant in our New England focus city and introduce JetBlue to a largely unserved market.”

“We are excited to welcome JetBlue’s first transatlantic service from Boston to London Gatwick,” said Massport CEO, Lisa Wieland. “We thank JetBlue for their continued partnership, and we look forward to the additional travel opportunities this will generate for our passengers.”

“We are thrilled that JetBlue is launching nonstop service between London and Boston. Visitors from the United Kingdom represent our top overseas source market,” said Martha Sheridan, Greater Boston CVB President & CEO. “Rebuilding this segment will be critical to the overall recovery of our visitor economy. We share many historical and cultural bonds with the UK and are so excited that JetBlue is investing in this route, which will surely be a great success!”

“We are delighted to welcome the launch of JetBlue’s new service between Boston and London. Demand for travel to the UK has returned to pre-pandemic levels, and the additional connectivity from Boston, a vital US market, will make it even easier for Americans looking to book their next trip over. As we head into the beautiful Autumn season, whether visitors are returning or discovering the UK for the first time, now is the perfect time to explore another side of Britain, filled with buzzing cities, exciting outdoor adventures, and iconic landmarks with a modern twist,” said Paul Gauger, VisitBritain’s Senior Vice President for the Americas.

