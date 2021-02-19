American to launch JetBlue codeshare sales next week

American Airlines and JetBlue are preparing to launch nearly 80 new codeshare flights from New York (JFK, LGA and EWR) and Boston (BOS).

American is also introducing 18 new routes beginning this summer, including six new routes from JFK to Latin America and the Caribbean.

Codeshare flights are available for purchase today for travel starting February 25th, and the new summer flights from New York and Boston will be available for purchase on Monday.

“This is the first step to delivering the best customer proposition with the biggest network in New York and Boston,” said Vasu Raja, American chief revenue officer.

“In the months ahead, we’ll continue to create a seamless experience that’s easy for our customers, supports our communities and leads to more growth for our team.”

American and JetBlue announced their alliance in July, followed by the airlines’ intent to introduce key elements of the alliance after review by the Department of Transportation in January.

“Our alliance with American opens the door for JetBlue to successfully enter into new markets, introducing more choices and our award-winning service and low fares to more customers,” said Scott Laurence, head of revenue and planning, JetBlue.

“The alliance is also essential to getting our planes back in the air profitably and crewmembers working again.”

The alliance opens up new growth opportunities for both carriers by finding ways to better utilise existing gates and slots in congested Northeast airports while offering customers a seamless travel experience.

On May 6th, American will launch three new daily routes from JFK to Colombia – Cali (CLO), Bogota (BOG) and Medellin (MDE) – and will begin flying three times per week to Santiago, Chile (SCL) from JFK on a Boeing 777-200, until flights begin operating daily in November.

Sun-seeking customers can also look forward to new Saturday service from JFK to the soothing waves in St. Lucia (UVF) and the beautiful beaches in Turks and Caicos (PLS) beginning on June 5th, complementing JetBlue’s existing service.