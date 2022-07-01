JetBlue extends tender offer for Spirit Airlines

JetBlue has announced that its direct wholly owned subsidiary, Sundown Acquisition Corp. has extended the expiration date of the previously announced tender offer to purchase all of the outstanding shares of common stock, par value $0.0001 per share (the “Shares”), of Spirit Airlines, Inc. for $30.00 per share, net to the seller in cash, without interest and less any required withholding taxes, to 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on July 29, 2022, unless further extended. The tender offer was previously set to expire at 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 30, 2022. All other terms and conditions of the tender offer remain unchanged.

Computershare Trust Company, N.A., as the depositary for the tender offer, has advised Sundown that, as of 5:00 p.m., New York City time, on June 29, 2022, 12,904,319 Shares had been validly tendered and not withdrawn from the tender offer.

The tender offer statement and related materials have been filed with the SEC. Spirit stockholders who need additional copies of the tender offer statement and related materials or who have questions regarding the offer should contact Innisfree M&A Incorporated, the information agent for the tender offer, toll-free at (877) 800-5190.