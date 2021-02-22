Discover Jamaica by Bike launches in Caribbean

The latest initiative from the Jamaica Tourist Board, Discover Jamaica by Bike, has officially kicked off with great enthusiasm.

The ride, which started at Kingston’s Spanish Court Hotel, took participants through the destination’s capital and was the first leg of the consumer cycling experience rooted in active travel and the development of outdoor programs.

“We are excited that Discover Jamaica by Bike is off to a roaring start,” said Donovan White, Jamaica director of tourism.

“This new cycling program will undoubtedly become one of our most sought-after experiences as travellers continue to seek out socially distant activities.

“Participants will ride the rolling hills and plains of Jamaica and along the way, the energy and enthusiasm of the Jamaican people and the beauty of the landscape will make it an unforgettable experience for the riders.”

Members of the Jamaica Cycling Association, led by former president Dennis Chung, were joined by top Jamaican disc jockey and influencer ZJ Sparks on the scenic ride passing iconic landmarks such as Devon House, the Bob Marley Museum, Hope Gardens, Strawberry Hill, Craighton Estate, ending at Holywell Park.

The foundation for Discover Jamaica by Bike was set in 2020 when Director White and members of the Jamaica Cycling Association participated in the pilot phase of the event.

Portions of that ride took participants along the Resilient Corridors from Port Antonio to Kingston.

Since then, there have been a number of local rides across the destination.

The four-day April ride, dubbed the Ultimate Ride, will once again take participants from Port Antonio along the north and south coasts and into Kingston.