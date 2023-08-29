New TrueBlue Partnerships You Autumn Know This Fall

JetBlue announced several new TrueBlue® partnerships to help customers earn valuable TrueBlue points and perks in the airport, aircraft and on the ground. These new partnerships will give members more ways to earn points and perks this fall and beyond.

Earn as You Stream with Peacock

JetBlue’s exclusive streaming partnership with Peacock took flight to provide an innovative in-flight entertainment experience including exclusive access to Peacock Original content onboard JetBlue flights and benefits for TrueBlue members.

When using JetBlue’s Fly-Fi or visiting Peacock on JetBlue.com to subscribe to Peacock Premium, TrueBlue members will receive benefits:

Mosaic members will receive 12 months of Peacock Premium included at no additional cost (a $59.99/year value).

TrueBlue members will receive 1,000 TrueBlue points.

Start receiving special offers when you sign up for Peacock Premium here.

Earn in Your Sleep with YOTEL

In a first-of-its-kind partnership, JetBlue has teamed up with YOTEL— the global hospitality brand known for affordable luxury without compromising comfort—to offer TrueBlue members exclusive discounts, perks and points. Here are some benefits that TrueBlue members can look forward to when booking a stay at YOTEL:

ADVERTISEMENT

Earn one point per U.S. dollar spent on their room rate (excluding taxes and fees) with YOTEL booking any YOTEL property through JetBlue Vacations or Paisly, JetBlue’s homegrown travel booking website.

Receive a welcome amenity consisting of a premium snack and beverage upon check-in.

Mosaic members can receive a room upgrade and 2 p.m. late check-outa.

TrueBlue members will be happy to know that YOTEL has hotel locations in many of JetBlue’s most popular destinations around the world, including Boston, Miami, New York, San Francisco, Washington, D.C., Amsterdam, London and Paris. Start earning points and perks when you book a YOTEL stay through Paisly here.

Earn as You Shop with Airport Rewards Powered by Thanks Again

JetBlue and Thanks Again have partnered to introduce a new program to offer TrueBlue members the opportunity to earn TrueBlue points while shopping, dining, and parking at over 2,500 locations across more than 100 airports in the U.S., the Caribbean, and Latin America.

The program enables TrueBlue members to earn points during everyday airport transactions and turn them into future travel opportunities. To see a full list of Airport Rewards partners and sign up to start earning TrueBlue points for your everyday airport spend, visit trueblue.thanksagain.com.

To stay updated on these partnerships and the TrueBlue loyalty program, visit jetblue.com/trueblue.