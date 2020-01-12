United States confirmed for Expo 2020 in Dubai

The United States department of state has announced the country will be participating in Expo 2020 in Dubai.

A consortium of 13 leading US-based organisations have created a unique journey through American innovation which will be showcased during the event.

Within the pavilion, visitors can experience the thrill of American firsts from the past, present and future.

It will feature personal rocket ships, robot surgeons and more.

A statement from United States authority explained: “Expos, also known in the United States as world’s fairs, are significant opportunities to showcase American freedom, ideals, enterprise, culture and global leadership.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The statement went on to add the Dubai authorities will be paying for the pavilion.

“The United States pavilion is made possible by the generosity of the Emirati government in recognition of the strong partnership between the United States and the United Arab Emirates.

“This is a historic opportunity for a global audience to experience the United States pavilion and Expo 2020 Dubai when it opens its gates in October for an expected 25 million visits during the six-month long event.”

The American private sector will have a golden opportunity to showcase its creativity and innovation, as well as pursue business partnerships and new markets with corporate leaders from around the world during the event.

“The department of state is dedicated to developing an exciting United States pavilion at Expo 2020 with an exhibition that engages visitors from around the world to learn more about the United States and the freedom that enables success and innovation,” added the statement.

The USA Pavilion is located in the mobility thematic district at Expo 2020.

The pavilion aims to immerse visitors in innovation, showcasing technologies and concepts such as hyperloop with the potential to move humanity into the future.

Expo 2020

A once-in-a-lifetime celebration, the largest event ever staged in the Arab world, Expo 2020 is set to welcome 190 participating countries, and millions of visitors from across the globe.

They will experience warm Emirati hospitality at its finest, as well as the United Arab Emirates’ values of inclusion, tolerance and cooperation.

Youth are at the heart of the Expo.

The event aspires to create a meaningful legacy that will benefit generations to come, both locally and globally, spanning everything from innovations and architecture to friendships and business opportunities.

More Information

Dubai recently celebrated the one-year-to-go milestone ahead of the launch of Expo 2020 in October.

Mariah Carey played a fabulous show in the emirate to honour the event.

The launch comes at an exciting time for Dubai, which was recently recognised as the World’s Leading Mice Destination and World’s Leading Business Travel Destination by voters at the World Travel Awards.

Find out more about Expo 2020 on the official site or head over to Breaking Travel News’ partner website World Expo News for the latest headlines.