Record visitor figures for Japan head of Olympic Games

Japan National Tourism Organisation has announced that more than 31 million overseas travellers visited the country in 2019, marking it an all-time record.

“Japan continues to be a destination of tremendous interest for Americans, and that interest is clearly growing - as evidenced by the fact that we saw a 13 per cent increase in the number of US travellers to Japan in 2019, when compared to the year before,” said Naohito Ise, executive director of the Japan National Tourism Organisation in New York.

This year the Olympic and Paralympic Games will be held in Japan, and to celebrate the festivities year-round, the Japan National Tourism Organisation has developed the Your Japan 2020 campaign.

Launched in January, the campaign runs through December and offers international travellers a variety of unforgettable experiences and deals nationwide, including exclusive public openings, Japan-first special events, complimentary domestic flights, significant discounts on international flights, and more.

“Through the ‘Your Japan 2020’ campaign, we are encouraging international travellers to visit more off-the-beaten path destinations and partake in truly remarkable experiences all year long,” continued Ise.

“Tourism to Japan has grown significantly year over year, and 2020 is projected to be our best year yet.”