Mariah Carey kicks-off one-year-to-go countdown to Dubai Expo 2020

Mariah Carey has urged guests from around the world to visit Expo 2020 in Dubai as the emirate begins the one-year-countdown to the show.

Playing a free concert at Burj Park in Dubai, the popstar kicked off the 365-day countdown to the event, which will debut on October 20th next year.

She told the 7,500 fans in attendance to “be there” next year.

Carey added: “I am so excited to be here at an event being celebrated across the country.

“It is so festive here in Dubai.”

A singer, songwriter, actress, record producer and entrepreneur, Carey has sold more than 200 million records, making her one of the bestselling musicians of all time.

She has written 17 US number one singles, more than any other female songwriter in history, including We Belong Together, Hero and Fantasy.

Emirati artist and Expo 2020 ambassador Hussain Al Jassmi also performed to an adoring crowd.

Reem Al Hashimy, Expo 2020 director general, said the spectacular nationwide celebrations ushered in “the final leg of a historic journey”.

She added: “The next 12 months will see us put the finishing touches to ensure an exceptional expo.”

Proceedings were capped by an eye-catching projection on the Burj Khalifa at exactly 20:20, marking the precise time the event will be launched on October 20th, 2020.

Najeeb Mohammed Al-Ali, executive director, Expo 2020 Dubai Bureau, said: “As we celebrate a momentous milestone on the journey to the Expo 2020, there is an ever-growing sense of excitement and togetherness throughout the United Arab Emirates.”

From October 20th next year until April 10th, 2021, the eyes of the world will be on the UAE as Expo 2020 brings together 192 participating countries and millions of visitors from across the globe.

To be held under the theme, ‘Connecting Minds, Creating the Future’, Expo 2020 will feature 60-plus live shows per day, more than 200 dining outlets, state-of-the-art technologies, a-list entertainers, unique cultural experiences, thought-provoking exhibits and stunning architecture.

