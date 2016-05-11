One-year countdown to Expo 2020 marked in Dubai

Excitement for Expo 2020 in Dubai is reaching new heights as the United Arab Emirates prepares to celebrate one-year-to-go across all seven emirates today.

Events around the country, including live performances in Dubai from global superstar Mariah Carey and acclaimed Emirati singer and Expo 2020 ambassador Hussain Al Jassmi, will provide a taster of what visitors can expect when the show opens its doors on October 20th next year.

Expo 2020 will bring the world together, including more than 200 international participants and millions of people, in a spirit of celebration, collaboration and optimism for the future.

For six months, all eyes will be on the United Arab Emirates as it delivers an exceptional expo that entertains, enlightens and unites.

Reem Al Hashimy, director general, Expo 2020 Dubai, said: “As we mark one-year-to-go until the UAE welcomes the world to Expo 2020, these spectacular nationwide celebrations will usher in the final leg of a historic journey and a major achievement not only for Dubai, but for the entire UAE.

“So far, 2019 has been the year of delivery and the Expo 2020 site has been transformed by the completion of key construction milestones such as the Thematic Districts and the crowning of Al Wasl dome.

“The next 12 months will see us put the finishing touches to ensure an exceptional World Expo.

All the tickets to the one-year-to-go-event in Burj Park, Downtown Dubai, which will also feature a special appearance by leading Bollywood actress Shraddha Kapoor and an eye-catching countdown at 2020 (20:20) on Burj Khalifa, were snapped up within two hours by people from 76 nationalities.

Organisers stress that anyone without a ticket should not seek admittance at Burj Park.

One hundred performing artists from 26 nationalities will keep the whole family entertained, while also highlighting the universal language of art and the global appeal of the next World Expo.

A live broadcast of the headliners as they perform in Dubai and the countdown LED show on Burj Khalifa will be streamed to the festivities in the other six emirates.