C Central Resort the Palm celebrates grand opening

Luxury five-star hotel C Central Resort the Palm has marked the beginning of 2020 with a milestone event - its grand opening in Dubai.

With VIP guests and media gracing the grand ceremony, a press conference, media tour and sumptuous buffet at its Waves restaurant were the highlights of the event.

A 203-key luxury beachfront hotel with magnificent views of the Arabian Gulf, C Central Resort the Palm is strategically located in Dubai’s iconic man-made island, home to some of Dubai’s top luxury resorts – the Palm Jumeirah.

One of the world’s most daring developments, the Palm Jumeirah in Dubai is a haven for adventure seekers, honeymooners and family vacationers.

“We are pleased to launch C Central Resort the Palm, a rare gem that sparkles in the sea, where guests can truly experience privacy and beach-front living, unwind and enjoy spectacular views of the ocean,” Abdulla Al Abdulla, chief operating officer of Central Hotels.

“The epitome of luxury beachfront living, imagine waking up to soft lapping waves of the sea, early morning strolls with sand on your toes and an endless vista of the ocean as far as your eyes can see.

“This is what we want our guests to feel, a place by the sea they can call home, where they can just be themselves, one with nature, then come back recharged and refreshed.”

The five-star property offers guests luxury beachfront living with striking views from nearly every room.

Each room is equipped with floor to ceiling glass with balconies that enables you to look out over a sweeping ocean view of the Gulf and the exciting Dubai skyline. An inspiring display of sea, sky, and light.

Al Abdulla concluded: “Central Hotels is proud to welcome the newest addition to our growing portfolio of four-star and five-star properties in the Gulf region.

“With four existing hotels in prime locations - Business Bay, Barsha Heights and here at the Palm Jumeirah, and two in development in City Walk and in Deira Island, we foresee a bright future and robust growth.”