TUI to return to Sharm El Sheikh for summer 2020

TUI has announced holidays to Sharm El Sheikh will be back on sale on Thursday, November 7th.

Sticking with its commitment of offering more flexibility and choice for its customers, TUI will reintroduce holidays to the Egyptian resort town from popular airports Gatwick London, Birmingham and Manchester.

The decision follows a move by the UK government to lift flight restrictions on the resort.

Flights from Doncaster Sheffield and Bristol will be available for departures in summer 2020.

The holiday company are delighted to give customers the opportunity to return to the stunning Red Sea resort.

The area was always a firm favourite due to its breath-taking scenic landscape, year-round dry climate with hot summers and warm winters as well as its long stretches of beautiful natural beaches and clear, calm seas.

The resort is also widely popular with those seeking water sport activities such as scuba diving and snorkelling in the famous coral reefs.

Mark Hall, director of product and destination experience, TUI UK & Ireland, said: “At TUI we’re committed to offering our customers an outstanding choice of holidays across the globe.

“Sharm el Sheikh was always a hugely popular destination and I am delighted to confirm that we are reintroducing the Egypt favourite to our Winter 2019 and Summer 2020 programmes.”