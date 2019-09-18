Jumeirah reshuffles leadership pack across key markets

Jumeirah Group has announced four new appointments for prominent positions in key markets, including Abu Dhabi, Dubai, London and Frankfurt.

In London, the Carlton Tower, Jumeirah has welcomed Aaron Kaupp to the role of general manager.

He will also take up the position of regional vice president for the London properties, as well as Jumeirah Frankfurt.

Kaupp is expected to play a major role in leading the highly anticipated re-opening of the iconic landmark in London, the Carlton Tower.

He joins Jumeirah from Le Royal Monceau, Raffles Paris, where he has been general manager since 2016.

With extensive experience in luxury hotels across Europe including Florence and the Amalfi Coast in Italy, Kaupp has driven the development of a Michelin starred restaurant and worked closely with Giorgio Armani as part of the opening team of the Armani Hotel in Milan.

ADVERTISEMENT

In Germany, Jumeirah Frankfurt welcomes Daniela Fette-Rakowski as general manager.

She has 16 years of experience in the hotel industry, and has a strong commercial background, having been responsible for driving the sales strategy with global brands such as Kempinski and Steinberger Hotels.

Fette-Rakowski transitioned into operations with Rocco Forte Hotels, and her most recent role was as hotel manager at the Rocco Forte Villa Kennedy Hotel, Frankfurt.

Additionally, in the UAE, Marcus Sutton joins Jumeirah Group as general manager of Jumeirah Emirates Towers.

He has over 20 years’ experience and a distinguished hospitality background across luxury, boutique, business, resort and conference hotels in the United Arab Emirates, Jordan, Qatar, United Kingdom, United States of America, Switzerland and Australia.

Most recently, Sutton has held several senior roles, including general manager with IHG in the GCC.

Savino Leone has joined the Abu Dhabi team as general manager of Jumeirah at Etihad Towers in Abu Dhabi.

Leone most recently led the operations of Jumeirah Messilah Beach Hotel & Spa for two years in Kuwait.