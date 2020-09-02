TUI Group cancels Zante trips over Covid-19 fears

TUI Group has cancelled all holidays to a party resort on a Greek island because of customers failing to follow coronavirus safety measures.

The travel giant said it would no longer be offering trips to the resort of Laganas, on Zante, from tomorrow.

It comes after six clusters of cases were linked to flights from the island.

The decision comes as both Scotland and Wales reintroduce quarantine measures for guests returning from Greece over fears they may bring Covid-19 cases back.

The Scottish government announced all travellers arriving from Greece would be asked to self-isolate for 14-days after 04:00 on Thursday, while Wales’ health minister has asked those arriving from Zante to quarantine.

Commenting on the move, a TUI spokesperson said: “Following the recent positive cases from customers retuning from Zante, we have taken the decision to no longer offer holidays in the resort of Laganas from Thursday.

“Laganas is a popular resort with young people who traditionally holiday in large groups of friends.

“The health and safety of our colleagues and customers is our primary concern and recent cases shows that some customers are not following social distancing and Covid-19 safety measures.

“It is therefore the right thing to do to protect and reduce a now identified potential risk to others by no longer offering holidays to this specific resort.”

Nearly 200 people faced self-isolation after at least 16 passengers on a Tui flight from Zante to Cardiff Airport tested positive for the virus earlier this week.

Passengers on board subsequently claimed others were not following Covid-19 rules.

The spokesperson added: “The recent cases in Wales have highlighted a demographic of customers that have recently returned from Zante and subsequently tested positive .

“As the only airline that flies between Cardiff and Zante it has allowed us to understand trends that may also be seen in other areas of the UK.

“We believe that with good track and trace processes, testing at airports and a nuanced approach to regional travel corridors, customers can continue to travel safety.”

TUI said customers due to travel to Greece from Scotland will be able to amend or cancel their holiday in light of the quarantine announcement.