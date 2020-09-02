Scotland and Wales remove Greece from quarantine safe list

Quarantine restrictions will be imposed from tomorrow on people travelling from Greece to Scotland, the Scottish government has announced.

Travellers will be expected to isolate for 14-days if they arrive in the country after 04:00 on Thursday.

Ministers said they have taken the move due to a “significant rise” in cases of Covid-19 being brought into Scotland from people who have been to Greece.

Similar measures have been introduced in Wales, but not in England

The move has been linked to travellers returning from the Greek islands.

As a result, the country has been removed from the quarantine safe list on public health grounds.

The prevalence of Covid-19 in Greece is currently about 20 per 100,000, but a number of cases of the virus in Scotland have been traced back to travel from Greece.

Mike Tibbert, vice president of the Scottish Passenger Agents’ Association said: “Although the Scottish government has warned that the so-called safe list is fluid and flexible and can change at any time, we are extremely concerned about the workload that is being put on our travel agent members with each change.

“Travellers naturally do not want to lose out on a holiday they have paid for and many have made multiple changes to their destinations and dates throughout the safe list/quarantine changes.

“Our members have made these changes for clients often with very little notice, sometimes overnight and always under extreme pressure.

“Our members receive no income for making these changes.”

He added: “The removal of Greece in this ongoing hokey cokey of countries which are ‘in or out’ means it is impossible for Scots to plan or reorganise a holiday which they have already paid for.

“And equally impossible for our members to run a business.”