Ayoade joins speaker line-up for ABTA Travel Convention

ABTA has unveiled the latest speakers for the virtual Travel Convention, set to take place on October 14th.

Multi-award-winning comedian, actor, writer and TV presenter Richard Ayoade will offer his thoughts, alongside president of Carnival UK, Simon Palethorpe, chief executive of Virgin Atlantic, Shai Weiss, and the director of general insurance policy at the Association of British Insurers, James Dalton.

Ayoade will be reprising his role as Channel 4’s Travel Man to spend ‘15 minutes in conversation’ with destinations, while Palethorpe and Weiss will join a panel of industry leaders discussing how travel businesses have adapted to the new climate created by the coronavirus crisis and how they are rebuilding customer confidence going forward.

Dalton will be part of a practical workshop to help the industry plan for future pandemics, looking at consumer and business insurance policies going forward.

Driven by this year’s theme, ‘Rebuilding Confidence in Travel’, the full agenda has also been released, with expert speakers tackling major topics facing the industry including Brexit; how the industry can embrace sustainability as it reopens; and how businesses can improve equality, diversity and inclusion within their organisations.

For more information and to register, please visit the official website.

Fees for ABTA Members and Partners are now £125 while non-Member fees are £249.