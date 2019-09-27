TUI adds millions of seats following Thomas Cook collapse

TUI has added an additional two million seats to holiday favourites including Turkey, Greece, Balearics, Canaries, Egypt, Mexico and Florida.

Sticking with its commitment of offering more flexibility and choice for its customers, TUI will offer more seven-, ten-, 11- and 14-night durations and even more flying from popular airports including Manchester, Doncaster Sheffield, Birmingham, Newcastle and Glasgow to its unrivalled range of hotels.

Alongside its commitment to provide holiday packages, TUI Airways will create jobs for over 100 pilots and over 200 cabin crew.

Andrew Flintham, managing director TUI UK & Ireland, said: “At TUI we’re committed to offering outstanding holidays, flown from local airports to popular holiday hotspots.

“The customer is at the heart of everything we do and this additional growth demonstrates our continued commitment for people to discover their smile with us.”

The news comes following the collapse of rival Thomas Cook.

Dawn Wilson, managing director TUI Airways said: “We are delighted that our additional flying allows us to grow our team of ‘moment makers’ at TUI Airways.

“Every year we welcome new cabin crew and pilots and this year is set to be our biggest and best yet.

“I’m particularly proud to be able to commit to offering over 50 Thomas Cook captains the opportunity to join TUI Airways and continue to fly customers on their holidays.”