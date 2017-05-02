PortAventura World to install huge solar energy plant

PortAventura World is installing a photovoltaic power plant covering 100,000 metres squared, which will comprise of 22,000 modules that will supply energy to the whole resort.

The project will launch in spring 2020 and will be the largest self-consumption photovoltaic plant in a European resort.

The plant, will be the equivalent of 14 football pitches and will have an installed capacity of 8.5 MWp.

This means that one third of PortAventura World’s electricity will come from solar energy.

The photovoltaic installation will prevent 4,000 tonnes of CO2 every year from being emitted into the atmosphere.

This is the same amount of CO2 that would be absorbed by 930,000 trees.

According to Fernando Aldecoa, managing director of PortAventura World: “The solar park is a project that acts as a lever to promote change towards a more sustainable and responsible world.

“This vision allows us to remain at the forefront and continue to be leaders in sustainability amongst international tourist destinations.”

The project is part of the company’s corporate responsibility strategy.

More specifically, it forms part of the environmental commitments aimed at reducing energy consumption and transition, contributing directly to the achievement of United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals seven and 13, two of the priority sustainable development goals on which PortAventura World has the greatest impact.

It is just one of the initiatives implemented by the resort to support the move towards a new renewable energy model, focused on decarbonisation of the energy sector.