Forte Village signs Oppidan Education partnership

Following a trial in August, Forte Village Resort has announced a new collaboration with Oppidan Education, the UK-based mentoring service for children aged seven-18.

The award-winning resort located in southern Sardinia will offer one-week programmes over May half term and for two weeks in August with a view to extend dates into October half term.

Unlike tutoring services, Oppidan helps children fulfil their potential through mentoring programmes with four main aims:

To improve a child’s confidence and engagement with their learning.

To fuel a child’s interest in their learning both in and outside the classroom.

To take active ownership of their learning.

To manage and resolve personal and pastoral concerns.

The camps held at Forte Village will take place mornings and afternoons with the option of booking private sessions.

Between sessions children can enjoy 47 hectares of lush parkland, a pristine white beach and unrivalled legend-run sports academies – from fencing and hockey, to synchronised swimming and football with Chelsea FC.

Now is the time to visit Forte Village as it comes to the end of the biggest refurbishment since the resort was founded in 1970.