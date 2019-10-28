Travelport signs new distribution partnership with TAP Air Portugal

Travelport has reached a new multi-year content agreement with TAP Air Portugal.

The deal includes a commitment to deliver IATA New Distribution Capability standard connections.

The news follows the recent announcement by TAP Air Portugal that it will launch the TAP Content Channel on January 1st, which will allow agents to access preferred content immediately, and will also enable the companies to develop NDC distribution capabilities.

Mike Rock, head of Europe, air partners at Travelport, said: “We are delighted to sign this new agreement with TAP Air Portugal and support the airline as it introduces the TAP content channel with the intention of adding NDC distributed content in the future.

“We have reached many NDC-related milestones over the last 12 months, from being the first global distribution system operator to manage the live booking of flights using NDC to making the first global distribution connection to Qantas using the standard.

“We therefore feel uniquely positioned to support our customers as they prepare for the new era of distribution.”

Travelport’s new agreement with TAP Air Portugal comes just weeks after the company announced it has deepened its collaboration with Singapore Airlines who recently announced its KrisConnect Programme, the airline’s initiative to leverage the NDC standard.

TAP Air Portugal marketing and sales director, Paula Canada, said “The travel industry is constantly evolving and Travelport’s technology will help us continue to deliver on our vision.

“The TAP Content Channel is the next step forward in our journey and we are confident it will deliver substantial value to our customers.”