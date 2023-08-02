TAP has flown more than one million customers between Brazil and Portugal in 2023

TAP Air Portugal has already flown more than one million customers on its connections between Portugal and Brazil up to and including July 2023.

his represents a huge 30% increase on last year’s figures on the 13 routes flown by TAP from both Lisbon and Porto.



The relaunch of the Portugal Stopover Program has played an important role in this increase, as it allows customers to stay up to ten days in Portugal, between flights.



It also conveys other benefits, including discounts with more than 115 different partners, as well as 25% off on a second trip to a destination in Portugal.



From October 29, the start of its winter schedule, TAP will operate 81 weekly flights to Brazil, which is one of the airline’s priority markets and most popular long-haul destinations.



Currently, TAP flies to the following destinations in Brazil - São Paulo, Rio de Janeiro, Belém, Belo Horizonte, Brasília, Fortaleza, Natal, Maceió, Porto Alegre, Recife and Salvador.

ADVERTISEMENT



TAP was once again named as the World’s Leading Airline for South America in 2022 at the World Travel Awards.



The Portuguese airline flies from London Heathrow, London Gatwick, Manchester and Dublin to Lisbon, and offers smooth and easy transfers onto its popular Brazilian network.



For more information, please visit flytap.com.