TAP Air Portugal voted Europe’s favourite airline for sixth consecutive year

Tap Air Portugal has been voted as Europe’s favourite airline for the sixth year running at the ninth edition of the US Trazee Awards.



The nomination of ‘Europe’s Favourite Airline’ recognises TAP as the most popular commercial carrier among North American tourists, in recognition of its excellent onboard product and service.

US-based Trazeetravel.com is a sister publication of Global Traveler, which publishes content and reviews from its own readers, and is hailed as an important source of travel trends and tips across the US.



Their annual awards acknowledge achievements across the entire travel and tourism sector, including airlines, hotels, airports, loyalty programmes, destinations, cruise lines and rent-a-car.



The trazeetravel.com magazine awards ceremony took place this week in Dallas, United States, alongside the annual convention of the Global Business Travel Association.

With more than 500,000 readers, Global Traveler connects brands with US-based frequent travellers. According to MediaMark Research, Global Traveler readers have an average net worth of 2.8 million and 5% are CEOs and business owners.



The magazine’s readers take an average of 18 domestic flights a year and 96% travel abroad regularly, mainly in first and business class. More than 83% look for 4 and 5-star hotels, with an average of 80 nights a year.



TAP offers a range of popular long-haul routes to key destinations across Africa and the Americas with more flights to Brazil than any other European carrier.



The airline, which is based at Lisbon Airport and has been a member of Star Alliance since 2005, serves over 90 destinations across three continents, bringing the world closer together with its outstanding network.

TAP serves customers from three airports: London Heathrow, London Gatwick, and Manchester. Earlier this year, it also just celebrated four years of flying from Dublin to Portugal.

With one of the youngest fleets in Europe, TAP operates a mix of short-haul and long-haul Airbus aircraft, from the wide-bodied A330neo to the single-aisle A321neoLRm, as well as a fleet of Embraer aircraft for short hops through its regional arm, TAP Express. For more information, or to purchase tickets with TAP, please visit flytap.com.

TAP was also awarded the title of World’s Leading Airline to Africa 2022 and World’s Leading Airline to South America 2022 at last years prestigious World Travel Awards