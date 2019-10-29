United Airlines signs sponsorship partnership with Brand USA

Brand USA and United Airlines have announced a multi-year, global sponsorship agreement to promote international travel across the United States.

The agreement makes United Airlines an official global airline sponsor of Brand USA and the exclusive airline sponsor of Brand USA’s next IMAX film, Into America’s Wild, which premieres in February.

The film takes international audiences on a journey across the United States through its scenic byways, ancient homelands, little known trails, and hidden gems that form the country’s natural tapestry.

It features the country’s greatest outdoor experiences from kayaking Oregon’s stunning coast, to traversing majestic canyons in the south-west, exploring the wilds of Alaska, walking the Appalachian Trail and more.

“Our sponsorship with United Airlines grew out of our mutual passion for sharing America’s treasures with the international travel community.

“Together, we are determined to find creative solutions that impact global travel to the United States,” said Christopher Thompson, president of Brand USA.

“Travel decisions are increasingly influenced by entertaining content and compelling stories.

“With no shortage of narratives, Brand USA and United Airlines have the right resources and marketing innovation to elevate the position of the United States in the worldwide travel sector.”

United Airlines and United Express operate nearly 5,000 daily flights to more than 350 destinations in the United States and around the world.

“At United Airlines we continue to grow our industry leading international network by adding more international capacity than any other United States carrier in 2019,” said Mark Krolick, United vice president of marketing.

“We look forward to collaborating with Brand USA to showcase the United States to travellers around the world.”