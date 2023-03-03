Totally Tropical Thrills Await Guests at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park Reopening

Surf’s up! Just in time for the Spring season, Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon Water Park is set to reopen March 19 (Disney’s Blizzard Beach Water Park will be closed for refurbishment).

Guests can look forward to swells of totally tropical fun, including the return of the vibrant, late-night party, H2O Glow After Hours, at the paradise-themed water park at Walt Disney World Resort in Florida.

H2O Glow After Hours lights up starting May 20 on select nights through September 2. The glowing guest-favorite party allows guests to enjoy their favorite attractions under the stars for three hours (8-11 p.m.) after the water park closes to daytime guests, giving everyone easier access to their favorite Typhoon Lagoon thrills. Tickets go on sale March 3 for the limited-capacity event on the Walt Disney World Resort website.

Other “glow”rious event details include:

Glow lighting effects and décor

High-energy DJ dance parties

Surprise character appearances

Exclusive adult-only area

Complimentary ice cream treats, popcorn and selected beverages

Exclusive glow-themed food and beverage

Food and beverage items remain one of the main attractions at Disney’s Typhoon Lagoon and this year there will be several new items. A few gnarly new additions will be fruity new DOLE Whip flavors like watermelon, mango, pineapple, strawberry and raspberry available at Snack Shack; a Pineapple Upside Down Cone at Happy Landings; and a Barbeque Chicken and Grilled Pineapple Flatbread at Leaning Palms.

Plenty of traditional favorites will be available, too, such as the Moana and Hei Hei Ice Cream Cone and the iconic Sand Pail Sundae as well as savory snacks like Hand Battered Fish Tacos and Fish and Chips.

Adults can pair their delightful bites with tropical beverage items. Among the new drink offerings are the Kungaloosh Kooler, the Crush ‘N’ Gushed Red and White Sangrias and the Mayday Mojito Flight.

Guests can also look forward to the return of one of the water park’s signature attractions: The Typhoon Lagoon Surf Pool. The largest outdoor wave pool in North America, the attraction uses state-of-the-art technology to create controlled waves up to six-feet high. Guests have two surfing options – “open surf’’ for small groups that involve 10 waves or “private surf’’ for groups of up to 25 people.

Other popular attractions that offer everything from exhilarating slides to “water-ful’’ play spaces include:



Miss Adventure Falls, the fast-paced family raft attraction created, as the story goes, when Captain Mary Oceaneer, sea-faring treasure hunter, got her haul caught in a rogue typhoon, which scattered her treasure across this tropical paradise years ago.

Crush ‘N’ Gusher, a thrilling “water coaster” that features three 400-foot-long tube slides named for the various fruits they once transported.

Castaway Creek, a scenic lazy river that encircles the entire water park, offering gentle passage past shady grottoes, gushing waterfalls, overhead rope bridges and lush rainforest landscapes.

Humunga Kowabunga, offering a choice of three adrenaline-filled body slides set against the steep inclines of Mount Mayday.

Known for its immersive storytelling, unique water attractions and a variety of family fun offerings, the water park was themed after the fabled tale of a rogue storm and its ensuing tidal wave that wreaked havoc on what once was a pristine waterside paradise. Full of topsy-turvy architecture, storm-strewn nautical gear and a stranded ship impaled upon the summit of Mount Mayday, each intentional detail brings the maritime legend to life.