Tivoli Hotels to open first property in China

Tivoli Hotels & Resorts plans to diversify its portfolio by introducing the brand into the Chinese market in the capital of Sichuan province, Chengdu.

Chengdu serves as the economic, commercial, financial, transportation and communication centre of south-west China.

Renowned for its pleasant climate and popular food, the city is home to the world-renowned breeding and research base for giant pandas which attracts almost 3.5 million visitors annually, along with a wealth of historical attractions.

The new project is being realised in partnership with Chengdu Qingyang Urban and Rural Construction Development Company.

Sitting on the south-west edge of the commercial and convention hub of Chengdu International Intangible Cultural Heritage Exhibition Park, the site is located in the western part of Chengdu in close proximity to Nancaoping Ecology Park and the 18-hole Tianfu Golf Club.

The park was established to promote cultural exchange showcasing world cultures in purpose-built exhibition halls.

Interactive experiences for visitors include arts and crafts activities such as paper cutting and wood painting.

Throughout the year the park also hosts a number of recreational and entertainment activities celebrating cultural diversity.

Expected to open in the fourth quarter of 2019, Tivoli Chengdu at Cultural Heritage Park is located together with Oaks Chengdu at Cultural Heritage Park adding 400 keys in categories ranging from deluxe rooms to suites to serviced apartments.

With a journey that dates back to 1933 in Lisbon, Tivoli has expanded from Portugal to Brazil and more recently to Qatar.