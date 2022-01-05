Conrad Shanghai opens to guests in China

Hilton has ushered in the new year with the opening of Conrad Shanghai.

The property marks the first foray from the brand into the bustling metropolis.

With its impressive 66 floors and 728 luxurious rooms, Conrad Shanghai marks another significant milestone in Hilton’s expanding luxury portfolio in the region.

It also further underscores its partnership with owning company, Shimao Hotel Management Group.

“We are thrilled to build on our robust luxury growth in Asia Pacific with the launch of the first Conrad in Shanghai, joining our 17 luxury hotels in Greater China with a further ten under construction,” said Alan Watts, president, Asia Pacific, Hilton.

“At the same time, it is a testament to our delivery to our partners, and the 11 trading hotels we have with the prestigious Shimao Hotel Management Group – who share our optimism for China’s luxury travel segment.”

Conrad Shanghai’s soaring tower offers unparalleled views of the East Nanjing Road commercial street, the Bund, and Pudong’s iconic skyline.

Situated within walking distance to major transportation networks and metro lines, the hotel’s prime location offers excellent accessibility to premium shopping malls, traditional local neighbourhoods, and popular attractions such as the Shanghai Museum, Shanghai Grand Theatre, Xintiandi, the Bund and Yu Garden.

“The latest addition to the Conrad portfolio in the heart of Shanghai is a shining example of how we are looking at every opportunity to bring our meaningful hospitality and intuitive service to iconic destinations,” said Nils-Arne Schroeder, global brand head for Conrad Hotels & Resorts.