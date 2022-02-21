Anantara unveils plans for new China property

Anantara is preparing to make its debut in Anji County in north-western Zhejiang province.

A popular escape for nature lovers and hailed as an eco-tourism destination, Anji County is located three-hours’ drive from Shanghai.

Known for its cooler climate, clean air and breath-taking scenery, Anji has been designated as an ecology-friendly city where the residents have established a thriving eco-friendly agricultural and tourism sector showcasing pollution-free green products, such as white tea, alpine vegetables and flowers.

Anji is also home to one of the largest natural bamboo forests in the world with over 60,000 hectares of bamboo groves containing over 40 different species.

Emerald mountains and tea plantations form the backdrop of the new Anantara Anji which is located on 165 acres of land.

In addition to 162 guest rooms with sizes ranging from 53-216 sqm, the property will feature state of the art meeting facilities, an outdoor swimming pool with bar, four international restaurants including Chinese and international cuisine and a full fitness centre.

Complementing the area’s natural surroundings, an Anantara Spa with full healing and wellness facilities and a Zen pavilion will be available to help replenish guests’ health and wellbeing.

Sustainable programs such as tree planting activities for the whole family, which will be organically integrated with the resort’s facilities will also be on offer creating an ideal place for multi-generational travel experiences.

The resort’s unique architecture is designed by internationally renowned architect, Meng Fanhao of Line+ Studio which has been recognised for its creative and innovative designs.

Construction will commence in March and is due to be completed by the end of 2024.