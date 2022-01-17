Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen prepares for debut
Mandarin Oriental, Shenzhen, the latest property from the brand in the Greater Bay Area, is scheduled to open on January 20th.
The hotel is located on the upper floors of a striking new 79-storey building in the bustling Futian business district.
Each of the 178 luxurious rooms and suites - among the largest in the city - enjoy sweeping vistas of the cityscape, greenery of Lotus Hill Park, Bijia Mountain Park and Shenzhen Bay.
The Mandarin Club, located on the 78th floor, provides a private lounge experience for guests, with discreet service and dining in an intimate setting, while the spa offers an extensive range of wellness and beauty therapies, a fitness centre and an indoor swimming pool.
The eight stylish restaurants and bars include Cantonese fine-dining by Michelin-starred chef Fei and Spanish, European, Japanese and Pan-Asian restaurants, along with a sleek rooftop bar offering curated cocktails and rare malt whiskies.