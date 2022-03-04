Marriott seeks to capitalise on luxury growth in China

Marriott International has announced plans to expand its portfolio in Greater China with the anticipated additions of more than 50 hotels in over 30 destinations across the region in 2022.

The company also expects to open its 500th hotel in Greater China in early 2023, underscoring its confidence in the recovery and long-term growth of the region.

“Greater China is an important growth market for us. In the past three years, Marriott International has expanded its footprint in the region with an average of 40 hotel additions per year.

“Currently, our portfolio includes 448 hotels spanning 23 brands across more than 110 cities in Greater China,” said Henry Lee, president, Greater China, Marriott International.

“We expect to introduce more hotel brands into more destinations in Greater China, providing our guests with diversified travel products and experiences.”

According to the latest Bain & Company Luxury Study, China’s share of the global luxury market grew to 21 per cent last year, putting the country on track to become the largest luxury market in the world by 2025.

Marriott International expects to enhance its luxury hotel presence in additional leisure destinations in the region and continues to differentiate its brand experiences to better serve guests.

In 2022, the company expects to unveil a Ritz-Carlton Reserve in the historic Jiuzhaigou Valley, a UNESCO World Natural Heritage Site.

The W brand is slated to debut in Macau, an international city with world-class dining, shopping and entertainment, with the anticipated opening of W Macau - Studio City later this year.

JW Marriott, a brand rooted in holistic well-being, is anticipated to debut in Changsha later this year, encouraging guests to maintain a holistic balance in mind and body while on the road.