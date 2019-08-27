Kraft handed regional director role with Radisson

Daniel Kraft has been appointed regional director for Radisson Hotel Group in Sweden and the Baltics.

According to the hotel group, he is a strong leader with extensive hospitality experience and comes from the role as area director revenue optimisation, revenue management, for Radisson Hotel Group in northern Europe.

“With his extensive experience, goal-orientation and sharp and positive mindset, Daniel will help bring out the best in our hotel-teams and continue to create unbeatable results for the entire region,” commented Tom Flanagan Karttunen, area senior vice president northern Europe, Radisson Hotel Group.

Kraft joined Radisson Hotel Group in 2013 and helped build the revenue centre in Stockholm, a team today consisting of more than 20 team-members covering more than 30 hotels. L

Leading his team, he has been responsible for the total revenue management for the northern Europe area, covering eight different countries.

ADVERTISEMENT

As regional director, Kraft will be responsible for all Radisson Hotel Group’s hotels in Sweden and the Baltics, and work together with the general managers to ensure top performance and excellent guest experiences.

“I am very excited about this role and I look forward to continue the close cooperation with our great hotel teams to continue delivering quality that will enable us to drive our commercial and financial performance,” added Kraft.

Prior to joining Radisson Hotel Group, Kraft was director of revenue management and distribution at First Hotels and before that spent ten years with Norwegian, British Airways and SAS, working with route and revenue management, sales and business development.