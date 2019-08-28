Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach takes brand into Middle East

Marriott International has announced the official debut of Delta Hotels by Marriott into the Middle East with Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach, Dubai.

Within easy access from key business hubs including Media City, Internet City and Knowledge City, the hotel is located in the heart of one of Dubai’s most vibrant destinations, the famous Jumeirah Beach Residences.

With direct beach access, it rises tall between the Dubai Marina, Jumeirah Beach and the Walk, Dubai’s first shopping and dining promenade.

Offering a simple and hassle-free travel experience, it allows guests to achieve a perfect balance between their work and personal life whether they are on business or on leisure.

“We are excited to introduce the first Delta Hotel to Middle East and Africa region and believe the brand has immense growth potential in our region with its clear ethos of – simple made perfect,” said Alex Kyriakidis, president and managing director, Middle East & Africa, Marriott International.

“Delta Hotels by Marriott Jumeirah Beach Dubai will deliver on this promise by providing a full complement of streamlined services in a simple and straightforward way offering both choice and flexibility.

“Its strategic location, offers our guests the perfect way to discover the city in a manner that makes travel seamless and always enjoyable.”

The hotel’s 45 story tower houses 360 comfortable and stylish rooms, offering a range of room types including suites and serviced apartments, each equipped with premium amenities, focused on what is important to guests for a flawless experience that allows them to glide through their entire stay.

Guests can enjoy spectacular views of the Marina and Dubai’s dazzling cityscape from beach facing rooms and many different parts of the hotel.

With 145 square meters of event space, including three multi-function rooms and a business centre, the hotel offers both choice and flexibility for meetings of every type.