Thomas Cook Tours partners with G Adventures

Following a recent tender process, Thomas Cook has appointed G Adventures and G Touring as its new Thomas Cook Tours partner.

With more than 90 years of combined experience in the touring sector, G Adventures and G Touring’s Travelsphere and Just You brands will launch three new programmes within Thomas Cook Tours, which will be rolled out across the Thomas Cook retail network this autumn.

Kathryn Darbandi, UK director of retail and customer experience Thomas Cook, said: “We are very excited to be working with G Adventures and G Touring.

“Their all-encompassing range of tours means that we will be able to offer our customers more choice under our Thomas Cook Tours brand and will allow us to grow our tours business.”

More information on the new Thomas Cook Tours will be announced in October.

Bruce Poon Tip, founder of G Adventures and owner of G Touring says the new partnership marks an exciting time for the touring sector as group travel continues to become more mainstream.

“Thomas Cook has been an important partner for G Adventures and G Touring in the UK market over the past five years.

“I am delighted to see this partnership evolve as we embark on a new and exciting journey and positively change more lives through travel together.

“The combined strength of three market-leading brands, with a wealth of experience and vast diversity of product, means we are perfectly placed to drive success for Thomas Cook.”