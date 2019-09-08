dusitD2 Davao hotel fully opens to guests in Philippines

Dusit International and Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation have celebrated the inauguration of dusitD2 Davao hotel.

Hosted by Lim Boon Kwee, chief operations officer, Dusit International, and Tomas Lorenzo, chief executive of Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation, the special event was attended by dignitaries including Philippine president, Rodrigo Duterte.

Soft opened in March this year, the upscale, full-service dusitD2 Davao hotel is Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation’s latest premium development in the Davao region.

The property comprises 120 well-appointed guest rooms and suites in a prime location off JP Laurel, Lanang, close to the city’s shopping malls, business district, and IT Park.

Davao International Airport can be reached in 15 minutes by car.

Designed by renowned Philippine architect Manny Samson, and inspired by ‘the vibrancy of life,’ the hotel has been carefully crafted to reflect Dusit’s unique brand of Thai-inspired gracious hospitality while also embracing the cultural richness of the destination.

dusitD2 Davao hotel is just one of three new projects Dusit International has signed to manage for Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation in Davao.



Philippine president, Rodrigo Duterte, attended the opening

Also set to hold their grand openings soon are Dusit Thani Residence Davao, and the Beach Club at Lubi Plantation Island, Managed by Dusit.

Soft opened this month, Dusit Thani Residence Davao is located next to dusitD2 Davao hotel and comprises 174 well-appointed residences and suites for short and extended stays.

Soft-opened in December 2018, meanwhile, the Beach Club at Lubi Plantation Island, Managed by Dusit, is an exclusive island retreat just off the coast of the Davao Gulf (only ten minutes by boat from Pindasan Port).

“We are humbled and honoured to have the opportunity to bring our Thai-inspired gracious hospitality to Davao and to work with Torre Lorenzo Development Corporation to help promote the region to the world at large,” said Boon Kwee, when addressing the audience at the opening event.

“dusitD2 Davao, Dusit Thani Residence Davao, and The Beach Club at Lubi Plantation Island, Managed by Dusit are perfectly positioned to meet the growing demand for premium developments in the region, and we look forward to making them all a resounding success.”