Thomas Cook sees spike in Canary Island demand

The newly-relaunched Thomas Cook has seen demand for holidays in the Canary Islands leap as searches rise more than 20 times on the previous week for the Spanish holiday hotspot.

Overall traffic yesterday tripled following the 17:00 announcement yesterday, when Grant Shapps confirmed Brits travelling to the Canary Islands, Denmark and Mykonos would not need to quarantine on their return.

Searches continue to accelerate this morning with customers flocking to grab last-minute deals to the main islands of Tenerife, Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Fuerteventura.

Thomas Cook, which launched last month committing to only sell holidays that are quarantine-free, is expecting to see a bumper weekend of interest – particularly with half-term upon us.

In addition, all holidays booked with Thomas Cook come with a money-back guarantee if quarantine rules are reinstated.

A spokesperson for Thomas Cook said: “It looks like Brits are clamouring to flock south for the winter and demand for holidays in the sun-soaked Canaries has come at just the right time for people looking for a break.

“There are some great deals to be had and all of the islands offer a great choice of holiday, from budget options through to high-end all-inclusive.”