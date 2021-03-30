Cook’s Club to return to UK market this summer

Cook’s Club, currently owned by the Fosun Tourism Group of China, is preparing for its summer relaunch in the UK market.

It is described as a lifestyle concept targeted at forward-thinking city-dwellers who are looking to escape from their daily routine, but still crave style and comfort, good music and fantastic food.

Travel specialist PR consultancy Lotus will assist with the plans.

With a number of hotel relaunches planned for summer, including Cook’s Club Hersonissos (Crete, Greece), and Cook’s Club Adakoy (Marmaris, Turkey), the brand aims to capitalise on new beginnings targeting a ‘new generation of travellers’.

The move follows the relaunch of the wider Thomas Cook brand, also owned by Fosun, last year.

The communications strategy will relaunch Cook’s Club to the UK market through a proactive PR campaign which aims to drive trust in the brand, build a community of fans and create a distinct personality.

The account will be led by Lotus’ account director, Georgina Oakley, supported by senior account manager, Katie Cosstick and account executive Alissa Kirkwood.

Lotus will report into Marisa Aranha, head of commercial: overseas hotels at Fosun Tourism Group.

Marisa Aranha said: “We are delighted to appoint Lotus to support our UK relaunch.

“We have ambitious growth plans for the UK market, and we look forward to working with Lotus to help drive brand awareness for Cook’s Club.”