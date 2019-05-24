Agoda unveils new brand identity in Asia

Agoda has unveiled a refreshed visual identity, revealing a redesigned logo, custom Agoda typeface and new brand characters, “Agojis”.

The new logo is a contemporary update featuring brighter shades of colours and refined typography to better reflect the brand’s friendly, surprising and playful personality.

As part of the refresh, leveraging its strong brand equity, Agoda brought its five coloured dots to life with the Agojis.

The new brand characters are distinctly identifiable, relatable and have been developed to easily scale and adapt into any environment and campaign.

“Agoda has grown from a start-up to a global brand today that is not just a booking platform with the best prices, but a travel partner that simplifies travel for everyone,” said Michael Kost, global director of brand, Agoda.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Our dots were well-recognized, and we wanted to do more with them to be more memorable in an unexpected, playful way, and distinguish Agoda from other travel platforms.”

The revamped brand identity will be rolled out across all touchpoints, including Agoda’s sub-brands and products.

Consumers will see cohesive, consistent visuals and tone of voice portraying Agoda as thoughtful, surprising, unexpected, playful and humble throughout their booking journey.

Following a competitive pitch, Agoda has worked with BMF Australia on brand positioning, visual identity and creative development, as well as partnered with Digitas Singapore for concepting stories in several key markets.

More Information

Agoda is considered the World’s Leading Travel Booking App by voters at the World Travel Awards.