Fosun to bring Thomas Cook brand back to market

Fosun is preparing to relaunch Thomas Cook as an online travel agency in the coming days, in a dramatic return for the brand.

The travel giant ceased trading in September last year under a mountain of debt.

The Chinese conglomerate, which was previously the largest shareholder in Thomas Cook, then stepped in and acquired the branding rights to the company for £11 million in November.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ahead of a potential relaunch, Fosun has now received an ATOL licence for a new venture from the Civil Aviation Authority.

The CAA website has been updated to show Thomas Cook Tourism (UK) Company has been granted the licence under ATOL number 11806.

Despite its previously huge scale, carrying hundreds of thousands of passengers anually, the revived Thomas Cook is expected to carry less than 50,000 passengers in its first year.

The initial ATOL licence is for 364 passengers to the end of September.

A refreshed website is currently calling on potential Thomas Cook passengers to register their interest.

Image: Stephan Schulz/DPA/PA Images