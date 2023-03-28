Thomas Cook chooses InterLnkd to power intelligent shopping mall

InterLnkd – the travel tech start-up that enables the industry to earn a new and free revenue stream from fashion, beauty, and essential products – has today announced that Thomas Cook has chosen its solution to power its intelligent shopping mall.

Powered by InterLnkd’s unique matching engine software, Thomas Cook will offer its customers access to a personalised selection of products and offers specially curated for their upcoming holidays.

The innovative matching engine, built through AI algorithms, identifies the most relevant products for a customer’s booking and showcases them via Thomas Cook’s bespoke online shopping mall. This enables Thomas Cook to simultaneously enhance its online offering and earn a new and free revenue stream from the items customers need and want for their holidays.

In addition, customers of the new intelligent shopping mall will enjoy access to exclusive offers from some of the biggest online and high street brands.

Louie Davis, Head of Ancillaries & Financial Services at Thomas Cook, said: “As we approach the busy holiday season, we know our customers are looking for great deals on their beach-ready wardrobe and holiday essentials. This new partnership with InterLnkd will enable us to help customers find recommendations and offers from great brands, all in one place.”

Barry Klipp, CEO of InterLnkd, added: “We’re delighted Thomas Cook has chosen InterLnkd to power its dynamic and intelligent shopping mall, which will deliver a personalised shopping solution for its customers.

“Whether it’s a beach, city or ski holiday, our research shows the average person spends £270 on fashion, beauty, and essential products for their upcoming holiday. Through our white label, dynamic AI technology, customers will now be able to find the fashion, beauty, and essential products they need and want for their holidays in just a few clicks.

“We’re excited to connect Thomas Cook customers to over 1000 major brands and offer them our intelligent curated edits solution with exclusive offers – while also delivering Thomas Cook a new, free and innovative ancillary revenue stream.”



For more information, visit https://interlnkd.com.