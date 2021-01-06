Tour operators cancel trips until mid-February

Virgin Holidays has become the latest travel firm to cancel holidays after new Covid-19 lockdown restrictions were imposed in part of the UK.

The tour operator said refunds would be offered to travellers due for departure before mid-February.

Rivals Tui Group, Jet2 and Thomas Cook have announced similar moves in recent days.

The recently relaunched Thomas Cook said it would call customers to offer refunds or rebooking.

Tui added it was “cancelling all holidays in line with international travel restrictions”.

The travel giant added that customers due to depart from England, Scotland and Wales would be contacted to discuss options.

The company said that customers due to travel from an English airport before mid-February, or from a Scottish or Welsh airport up to January 31st, would not be able to do so.

In a statement, Virgin Holidays said: “In line with the new national lockdown restrictions we have reviewed the upcoming holiday schedule and will be cancelling all holidays up to and including February 14th.

“To simplify the options and to provide immediate peace of mind for customers whose holidays will no longer be going ahead, we are automatically providing a digital voucher for the value of their trip, redeemable up until September 30th, which they can use to rebook a holiday, departing any time before December 31st.”

Virgin added that customers “may also request a refund”.

However, the company has been criticised for failing to issues timely cash to passengers in the past.